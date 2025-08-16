Bills predicted to select dynamic Big Ten wideout in latest 3-round mock draft
Heading into the 2025 season, the Buffalo Bills remain a favorite to make it to the Super Bowl this season.
They have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL and are led by the reigning MVP, Josh Allen. That doesn't mean there are no weaknesses on the roster, though.
Buffalo is still in need of a true No. 1 wide receiver. While they have plenty of solid options on the roster, no one stands out as Allen's go-to receiver. That's why Pro Football Network's Max Dorsey has them taking Washington wideout Denzel Boston in the first round of his latest 2026 NFL mock draft.
"The Bills have a few solid playmakers at wide receiver, but they don’t have a true apex wideout, and Denzel Boston could become just that for Buffalo," Dorsey wrote.
"Boston stands at 6-4, has great straight-line speed, and can make plays both over the top and underneath. He’s coming off a productive 2024 season, where he totaled 834 yards and nine touchdowns, and with another strong season in 2025, he could be selected much higher than this."
Buffalo is banking on 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman to become their WR1, and he's been playing well in camp. If he is able to prove himself worthy of that role, the Bills can focus their attention elsewhere with this pick.
If not, Boston could prove to be the weapon they need on the outside.
