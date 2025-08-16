Bills’ returning sacks leader projected to land first-ever Pro Bowl nod
On Sunday evening, Sean McDermott’s club will be in the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears in both clubs' second preseason outing. The Buffalo Bills have had a busy training camp and are preparing for a season that could result in a franchise-record seventh straight playoff appearance.
Unfortunately, all of the club’s recent efforts have not resulted in a Lombardi Trophy. In fact, it’s now been more than 30 years (1993) since the franchise has played on Super Sunday. Quarterback Josh Allen has put up strong postseason numbers. McDermott’s defense has been a different story in the playoffs.
In 2021, general manager Brandon Beane used the 30th overall pick on University of Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau. He enjoyed a solid year in 2024, totaling a career-high 53 tackles and tying a personal-best with eight sacks. He also forced three fumble fumbles and recovered a fumble. The former Hurricane also totaled a pair of sacks during Buffalo’s three-game playoff run.
Bills’ DE Gregory Rousseau could be a Pro Bowler in 2025
“Rousseau could pay off the $20 million-per-year contract extension he signed in March with his first Pro Bowl nod,” said Kevin Patra of NFL Media. “Last season, the Miami product matched a career high with eight sacks while continuing to show improved pass-rush skills. According to Next Gen Stats, he’s upped his total QB pressures every year, going from 27 in 2021 to 32 in 2022, 47 in 2023 and 59 last year. His 13.8 percent pressure rate also marked a career high.”
“The addition of Joey Bosa on the opposite side,” added Patra, “could work to free up more favorable matchups for Rousseau to exploit in 2025. The Bills have lacked a potent pairing since Von Miller’s production spiraled following his 2022 knee injury. Rousseau is in a place—in terms of talent, experience and, possibly, his new pass-rushing partner—to put up his best campaign yet in Buffalo.”
RELATED: Bills' Sean McDermott has 'a lot of confidence' in 2024 starter competing to keep job
Talk about a perfect world if you’re Rousseau. He could have another productive year, get a Pro Bowl invitation and not be able to play in the game because the Bills will be preparing for Super Bowl LX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —