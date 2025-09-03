Bills projected to lead NFL in key metric in 2025
ESPN's Mike Clay picked the Buffalo Bills to be the league's highest-scoring team this season in his 2025 NFL projections.
According to Clay, the Bills have been "no lower than sixth each of the past five seasons," but haven't led the NFL in scoring since 1990. "The reigning NFL MVP is set up with a solid (and perhaps improved) supporting cast, led by RB James Cook, WR Khalil Shakir, second-year WR Keon Coleman, TE Dalton Kincaid, and newcomer WR Joshua Palmer."
In addition to Buffalo's 11-personnel starters, Joe Brady has a variety of depth at his disposal with unique skillsets. Ray Davis showed promise as a power runner in his rookie season, while Ty Johnson was one of the best third-down backs in 2024.
Reggie Gilliam and Dawson Knox are both reliable blockers, and the addition of Jackson Hawes creates opportunities for 13-personnel mismatches. Curtis Samuel and Elijah Moore haven't been the most reliable since joining the Bills, but are valuable gadget/slot options.
Buffalo's offense was ranked fourth by Clay in his offensive unit grades, scoring a full 10 points for QB, and earning a six or seven (on a 10-point scale) for every other offensive position. The Ravens, Eagles, and Chiefs ranked in the top three.
Clay's projection of 481 points narrowly ranks the Bills ahead of the Baltimore Ravens and their 473 projected points, with the Philadelphia Eagles in third with 452. Last season, Buffalo scored 525 points, which was second to the Detroit Lions and their 564 points.
Defensively, Buffalo was exactly in the middle, ranked 16th. Their highest score was an eight for corners, and their lowest score was a three for safeties. Buffalo was given a six for DT, EDGE, and LB.
In his team power rankings, the Bills were second behind the Ravens, with Clay explaining that Sean McDermott's defense "deserves some love," especially with the addition of Joey Bosa. Bobby Babich's unit will rely on contributions from Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano, Christian Benford, and Taron Johnson once again in 2025, with a chance for rookies Maxwell Hairston, TJ Sanders, Deone Walker, and Jordan Hancock to make an immediate impact in their rookie season.
Following projections of an elite offense in 2025, and a serviceable defense, Clay concluded, "The Bills are equipped for another run at a title."
