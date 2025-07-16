Bills QB Josh Allen shows off comedic chops in hilarious New Era video
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen already has an NFL MVP aware and has become one of the biggest stars in the sports world.
Now, he can add “Director of Billustration” to his list of titles.
In a hilarious video, Allen was “introduced” as a new member of the New Era team with the impressive title. He was praised for his artistic style, and enthusiasm — but left something to be desired. Allen’s new “boss” said he had been with them for a couple of months, giving him a grade of “five and three-quarters” out of 10.
As much fun as it was to watch Allen struggle with the copier, while trying to avoid writing “Go Bills” at the end of every signature, the best part of the entire skit was the callback to Allen’s childlike Bills logo that he drew during his rookie season.
Not only did Allen paint the logo on a wall, but it makes an appearance on his hat as well.
Allen might have frustrated his new staff with his antics, and the double order of wings, but fans will likely come away impressed with his comedic chops.
We also might have to admit that Hailee Steinfeld isn’t the only actor in the Allen household.
