Bills' record-breaking wide receiver could reunite with former coach
Gabe Davis was once a wide receiver thriving for the Buffalo Bills, but now he's a free agent looking for a new home.
Davis was drafted by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons in western New York before leaving the team in free agency to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his home state of Florida. An injury, and awkward fit, however, derailed his Jags tenure and he was released back in May.
NFL Media writer Kevin Patra thinks Davis should sign with the New York Giants, where he would reunite with former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
"Big Blue reportedly met with Davis early in the offseason process, but the wideout has yet to find a landing spot. The connection with New York is obvious: General manager Joe Schoen was part of the Bills front office that drafted Davis in the fourth round in 2020, and head coach Brian Daboll was Davis' offensive coordinator in Buffalo for the first two seasons of his career," Patra wrote.
"The Giants' receiver room is iffy behind the starting crew, led by stud. Davis would provide field-stretching ability to pair with. And camp injury scares to Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson highlight this group's need for depth. After quickly washing out of Jacksonville, Davis profiles as a player who, in the right spot, could revamp his standing with a one-year contract. Given the familiarity with Daboll, New York makes sense as the setting for a prove-it deal."
Davis caught 27 touchdowns with the Bills, so there's reason to believe he can still contribute anywhere in the NFL.
That being said, a return to New York and Daboll's offense could be what Davis needs to get his career back on track.
The Bills could look to bring him back, but after adding Laviska Shenault, Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore among others, a reunion with the team that drafted him isn't likely for the man who famously made four TD receptions during Buffalo's "13 seconds" loss in Kansas City.
