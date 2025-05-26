Bills Central

Gabe Davis Update: When will former Bills' postseason hero sign with new team?

Could the 2020 fourth-round draft pick land back with the Bills this summer?

Ralph Ventre

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (0) rushes for yards between Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) and cornerback Chris Lammons (35) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (0) rushes for yards between Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) and cornerback Chris Lammons (35) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills signed another wide receiver this past week, but it wasn't old friend Gabe Davis.

It's not to say that Davis won't wind up back with the Bills at some point, but it doesn't appear as if the former fourth-round draft pick, who was recently released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after only one season with a failed physical designation, will sign anywhere in the immediate future.

Davis, who is coming off surgery to repair the torn meniscus that prematurely ended his 2024 season, likely won't land a contract until training camp kicks off.

After visiting the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month, Davis visited the New York Giants to check in with three familiar faces. Giants' general manager Joe Schoen was on the Bills' front office staff that drafted Davis. Giants' head coach Brian Daboll was the Bills' offensive coordinator for his first two NFL seasons. Giants' offensive assistant Chad Hall was the receivers coach during Davis's tenure with Buffalo.

Bills On SI has learned that the Giants were simply doing their due diligence with a familiar player and had no intention of signing Davis anytime soon. In fact, Schoen basically admitted as much while appearing on the Up & Adams Show.

Gabe Davis T
Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) catches touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"He's coming off an injury. He was cut by Jacksonville, so he came up for a visits He hadn't been in New York or seen the facility or staff," said Schoen. "Just a little get-to-know meeting yesterday, went out to dinner. We'll see if anything transpires here down the road."

As it stands, it sounds like the Giants, and potentially the Bills, are waiting until the medicals check out favorably for Davis before pursuing his services.

Davis made no fewer than six touchdown receptions in any of his four seasons with the Bills. He averaged 16.2 yards per catch. The big play receiver has six career touchdown catches in the playoffs, including four in his 200-yard performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Divisional Round.

Davis is better than any WR5 currently on Buffalo's 90-man roster and his blocking ability makes his valuable on an every-down basis. It may not be with the Bills, but Davis will sign somewhere before the regular season kicks off.

Gabe Davis T
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Buffalo Bills / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

