Bills Central

Bills rookie Cole Bishop concerned about more than Travis Kelce in AFC championship

First-year safety potentially gearing up for his first start against the Chiefs

Khari Demos

Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop
Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Hey rookie, it might be your first playoff go...against Travis Kelce...in Arrowhead!

First-year safety Cole Bishop has had a solid rookie season totaling 40 tackles, one fumble recovery, and two passes defended in the regular season. But he may be thrust into the spotlight even more this week as the Buffalo Bills are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC championship.

Bishop only played 16 special teams snaps in the Bills' Week 11 win over the Chiefs. But with starting safety Taylor Rapp missing another day of practice and potentially missing Sunday's action with a hip injury, the Utah product could be getting a crash course in the NFL's newest favorite rivalry.

cole bishop
Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bishop's first test? Matching up with future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce. No big deal for the rook, though. He sees the overall Kansas City offensive attack as a larger issue to deal with. "They've got a lot of threats," Bishop told Alex Brasky of the Batavia Daily News.

Kelce is heating up late in the season like usual, going for 80+ yards and a score in back-to-back games, including a 117-yard outing against the Houston Texans in the divisional round. Kelce will be looking to bounce back from the Chiefs' 30-21 loss on Nov. 17 where he posted two catches for eight yards.

Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

But Bishop was very accurate in his assessment that Kansas City has more to worry about than the seven-time All-Pro. Xavier Worthy's 4.21 speed keeps showing up here late in his rookie campaign; former All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins continues to be a steady target for Mahomes; And he may not be 100% healthy yet, but Marquise "Hollywood" Brown could pose problems for Bishop and the Buffalo secondary with his high-end speed.

If Rapp is to miss time this weekend, Bishop playing against the Chiefs could pit him under the brightest set of lights he's seen yet after only playing 34% (358 snaps) for the Bills defense in the regular season. Thankfully, he was able to play 66% of snaps (39 total) in last week's divisional-round win over the Baltimore Ravens.

cole bisho
New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) feels the pressure from Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Khari Demos
KHARI DEMOS

Home/News