Bills rookie Cole Bishop concerned about more than Travis Kelce in AFC championship
Hey rookie, it might be your first playoff go...against Travis Kelce...in Arrowhead!
First-year safety Cole Bishop has had a solid rookie season — totaling 40 tackles, one fumble recovery, and two passes defended in the regular season. But he may be thrust into the spotlight even more this week as the Buffalo Bills are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC championship.
Bishop only played 16 special teams snaps in the Bills' Week 11 win over the Chiefs. But with starting safety Taylor Rapp missing another day of practice and potentially missing Sunday's action with a hip injury, the Utah product could be getting a crash course in the NFL's newest favorite rivalry.
Bishop's first test? Matching up with future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce. No big deal for the rook, though. He sees the overall Kansas City offensive attack as a larger issue to deal with. "They've got a lot of threats," Bishop told Alex Brasky of the Batavia Daily News.
Kelce is heating up late in the season like usual, going for 80+ yards and a score in back-to-back games, including a 117-yard outing against the Houston Texans in the divisional round. Kelce will be looking to bounce back from the Chiefs' 30-21 loss on Nov. 17 where he posted two catches for eight yards.
But Bishop was very accurate in his assessment that Kansas City has more to worry about than the seven-time All-Pro. Xavier Worthy's 4.21 speed keeps showing up here late in his rookie campaign; former All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins continues to be a steady target for Mahomes; And he may not be 100% healthy yet, but Marquise "Hollywood" Brown could pose problems for Bishop and the Buffalo secondary with his high-end speed.
If Rapp is to miss time this weekend, Bishop playing against the Chiefs could pit him under the brightest set of lights he's seen yet after only playing 34% (358 snaps) for the Bills defense in the regular season. Thankfully, he was able to play 66% of snaps (39 total) in last week's divisional-round win over the Baltimore Ravens.
