Longtime Bills employee Slick Rick gave heartfelt response to Josh Allen's MVP speech call-out
Josh Allen won the NFL's MVP award last Thursday, edging out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the moment was laid on longtime Bills mailroom employee, "Slick" Rick Morrow, when Allen mentioned him by name to millions in his acceptance speech.
As "Slick" Rick told the team website, "So basically, when I was watching the awards, when he went on stage, I was happy that he had won it and it went from joyful to crying because when he mentioned my name, I just broke down," Morrow said, "I broke down because I'm just an average person, but when he mentioned my name, I was like 'Oh my god he just mentioned my name on national television, so I was just crying."
Morrow, a Buffalo native, grew up near the old War Memorial Stadium, has been a fan his entire life and has been "living the dream" by working for the Bills organization for close to 15 years -- an job he doesn't plan to trade in any time soon.
"I love my job, and I wouldn't want to work anywhere else in the world. I wouldn't. I'm living the dream, that's the way I look at it. Every day I come in the building and punch in here it's like I'm living the dream."
Morrow has been witness to the ups and downs -- and near misses -- of the Bills for his entire life. Given his love of this team and Allen in particular, "Slick" Rick didn't hesitate to deliver one more message to the Bills Mafia and fans around the world, "Bills Mafia, we are #1 and we will win that Super Bowl one day."