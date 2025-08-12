Sean McDermott sends stern message to Bills safety Cole Bishop
The Buffalo Bills secondary had more than their share of struggles in 2024, especially when it came to coverage from the safety position.
They hoped that would have been addressed with their selection of Utah safety Cole Bishop at No. 60 overall. Bishop gave them something they desperately needed on the back end, speed and coverage ability.
Unfortunately, he was unable to contribute as much as expected due to injuries during training camp. He did start coming around as the season went on, but has suffered another setback this year.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills’ LT Dion Dawkins leaves practice early with trainers
Bishop has been dealing with a quad injury which has kept him out of six practices and one preseason game. Now, he received a stern message from head coach Sean McDermott.
“Cole has missed quite a bit of time… It remains to be seen what he is truly able to do for us,” McDermott said.
He then added, “We’re getting short on time.”
Bishop isn’t the only safety to miss time, with Taylor Rapp also dealing with an injury. They signed Trey Herndon in an effort to add depth, but if they want to see their defense succeed, they need their top guys on the field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —