Bills TE Zach Davidson gets Shilo Sanders ejected for throwing a punch
Things got heated during the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers contest in Week 3 of the preseason.
As the Bills marched down the field for their second touchdown of the game, Buffalo tight end Zach Davidson and Tampa Bay safety Shilo Sanders got tangled up, and Sanders ended up throwing a punch.
RELATED: Did Bills' WR Tyrell Shavers spectacular TD catch seal his spot on roster?
That led to a penalty as well as a disqualification for the rookie safety.
Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was undrafted after playing for his father at Jackson State and Colorado. He's become a fan favorite but is still not a lock for the Bucs' 53-man roster, and this penalty won't do him any favors.
For Davidson, it was the second noteworthy play he was involved in. Earlier in the night, he was asked to step in when punter Brad Robbins had to miss the game due to illness. Davidson filled in admirably, drilling a 62-yard punt.
Davidson is battling for a spot on the roster behind Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, with rookie Jackson Hawes standing out as his primary competition.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —