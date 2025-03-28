Bills tied among NFL's elite in ESPN win projections for 2025
The early projections are out and the Buffalo Bills are among the highest in the NFL in 2025.
ESPN Bet released its projections for win totals with all 32 NFL teams for the 2025 season. Four teams were tied for the most at 11.5. Buffalo was one of those teams with the Eagles, Chiefs, and Ravens.
The network's senior NFL writer Mike Clay projects the Bills to have 11.7 wins which is the second highest in the NFL behind the Lions who have 11.9, Buffalo are 7-to-1 to win the Super Bowl this season as ESPN shared some insights into the long term success of the team since head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen joined the team.
- "The Bills have won 11+ games in five straight seasons."
- "Since Sean McDermott became the Bills' head coach in 2017, Buffalos has gone over its win total in all eight seasons, the longest active streak of any team."
- "Josh Allen has won 10+ games in every season as a full-time starter."
Last season, the Bills finished with the second-best record in the AFC, posting an overall 13-4 record. That is tied for the most regular season wins in the McDermott era with 2020 and 2022. Buffalo has not gone under double-digit wins since 2018, when they went 6-10.
Despite the Bills' regular season success, it has not translated to Super Bowl appearances, as the team has lost on two trips to the AFC title game since 2020. Allen is 7-7 in the postseason since being the full-time starter in 2019.
The 2025 season will put more pressure on the Bills and Allen than ever to succeed and make the trip to Santa Clara for Super Bowl 60. At least fans will have some comfort in knowing that they are set up for regular season success to start with.
