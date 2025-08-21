Bills urged to make confusing move in trade proposal with Lions
Heading into the offseason, the Buffalo Bills had a need at wide receiver. While they had multiple players who could contribute, they didn’t have anyone who stood out as a No. 1 wide receiver.
General manager Brandon Beane didn’t pursue a WR1, however, instead opting to add Joshua Palmer in free agency. That means they’re expecting either Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman to step up and take on that role. Shakir has been their top receiver, but Coleman has traits to be a major threat outside.
While they need to see one of them improve, the Bills don’t need more complementary receivers. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay’s suggestion to target Tim Patrick of the Detroit Lions is confusing.
“General manager Brandon Beane clearly understands the Bills need upgrades in the receivers room, as they recently signed Grant DuBose and have veteran Gabe Davis—who started his career with the club before an unsuccessful campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars—coming in for a visit following the release of Kaden Prather,” Kay said.
“If Davis doesn't work out (he's coming off a knee injury that cut short his 2024 season), the Bills should look to the trade market to acquire a steady veteran such as Tim Patrick.”
Buffalo already has a logjam at receiver with Curtis Samuel, Elijah Moore, and Tyrell Shavers fighting for a spot. Throwing in Davis only makes sense considering his familiarity with Josh Allen.
Even with that, he might not make the 53-man roster. Adding Patrick, even for a late-round pick, doesn’t make sense since he would be in the same position.
