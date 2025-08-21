Bills have roster spots up for grabs vs. Buccaneers
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set for Saturday, August 23.
During the game, multiple final roster spots will be up for grabs. NFL Media's Eric Edholm dove into the team's biggest roster question marks ahead of their final exhibition.
"The Bills sat their starters against Chicago and were blown out, 38-0. Whether it matters or not, Sean McDermott will want a better effort from his team in this one. It would be shocking if any notable players saw action, but there are still jobs to be secured. Tyrell Shavers, Laviska Shenault Jr. and Kristian Wilkerson could be playing musical chairs for one or two seats at the WR table. There also needs to be some sorting out on the offensive line and at linebacker," Edholm wrote.
The Bills also need to prove themselves after a disastrous showing against the Bears. Every player will be on notice, so this presents a strong opportunity to showcase some growth.
With less than three weeks until the Bills' regular season opener at home against the Baltimore Ravens, the team needs to find the best 53 players to take into the start of the year, where Buffalo will need to hit the ground running.
Kickoff between the Bills and Bucs is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium. Fans can watch the game locally on WIVB or stream it on the NFL+ app.
