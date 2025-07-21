Surprise Buffalo Bills’ veteran named ‘non starter to know’ in 2025
The Buffalo Bills went into this offseason needing more help in the passing game. Instead of going for a big splash, however, they signed Joshua Palmer to a three-year contract worth up to $36 million.
Even with Palmer, the Bills wide receiver corps had concerns. That led to the addition of Elijah Moore on a one-year, $5 million deal. The former second-round pick was unable to make it work with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, but is determined to find a role in Buffalo.
Moore has the talent to succeed, but has yet to prove he’s a reliable NFL target. Aaron Schatz of ESPN believes that could change now that he will have Josh Allen throwing him the ball. For that reason, Moore was selected as the “non starter to know” in Buffalo this year.
“The slot target has never finished higher than 70th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) and ESPN's Receiver Tracking Metrics gave him a score of 24 last season, near the bottom of the league. But Moore played for the Jets and Browns for four seasons. Will he finally show his talents in a good offense with a great quarterback?”-- Schatz
Even with a revolving door at quarterback, Moore had 120 receptions for 1,178 yards in two seasons with the Browns. He’s not going to suddenly be a No. 1 target, but perhaps he can offer more than expected in this offense.
