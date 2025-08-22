Bills' rumored cut candidate 'looked fast, looked fresh' this week in Orchard Park
There are simply too many factors in the player's favor for the Buffalo Bills to cut bait at this point in time.
Sure, Curtis Samuel has struggled to be available since joining the Bills as a free agent in 2024, but his potential upside makes his worthy of a 53-man roster spot.
First, his contract carries a heavy dead salary cap charge, and it doesn't make dollars or sense for the Bills to pay him to not be on the roster in 2025.
Then, there's the fact that Samuel has sub-4.4 speed and over 4,000 career scrimmage yards at the NFL level. It's also important to note that the wide receiver amassed a career-high 1,051 scrimmage yards during a season when Joe Brady was the offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks were Teddy Bridgewater and PJ Walker.
After missing multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury, Samuel returned to team drills at practice earlier this week. In addition to starting quarterback Josh Allen taking notice, head coach Sean McDermott has liked what he's seen thus far, albeit a small sample size.
"I would say he looks good in his two days back to this point," said McDermott prior to Thursday's practice in Orchard Park.
The 29-year-old Samuel flashed his potential in the playoffs last January, scoring touchdowns against the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. Although the size has yet to be determined, there seems to be a role for the former second-round pick within Brady's offense.
"He's been back two days, I believe, and the first day, looked good and looked fast, looked fresh, which happens when you're not out there through the 18, 17 practices leading up to then, or 15, whatever it was," said McDermott. "Now it's, hey, how does he look through the weekend here? And then, what's the role, right? So, everyone has to have a role, and how big or small is it, and what does it look like?"
Add it all up, and it doesn't sound like Samuel is on the chopping block in spite of what some others have suggested.
