Bills' rumored cut candidate 'looked fast, looked fresh' this week in Orchard Park

Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott liked what he saw from a veteran WR returning from injury as training camp came to a close

Ralph Ventre

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) makes a touchdown catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Championship Game
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) makes a touchdown catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
There are simply too many factors in the player's favor for the Buffalo Bills to cut bait at this point in time.

Sure, Curtis Samuel has struggled to be available since joining the Bills as a free agent in 2024, but his potential upside makes his worthy of a 53-man roster spot.

First, his contract carries a heavy dead salary cap charge, and it doesn't make dollars or sense for the Bills to pay him to not be on the roster in 2025.

Then, there's the fact that Samuel has sub-4.4 speed and over 4,000 career scrimmage yards at the NFL level. It's also important to note that the wide receiver amassed a career-high 1,051 scrimmage yards during a season when Joe Brady was the offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks were Teddy Bridgewater and PJ Walker.

After missing multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury, Samuel returned to team drills at practice earlier this week. In addition to starting quarterback Josh Allen taking notice, head coach Sean McDermott has liked what he's seen thus far, albeit a small sample size.

Curtis Samuel
Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel pulls in a pass during position drills during day three of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I would say he looks good in his two days back to this point," said McDermott prior to Thursday's practice in Orchard Park.

The 29-year-old Samuel flashed his potential in the playoffs last January, scoring touchdowns against the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. Although the size has yet to be determined, there seems to be a role for the former second-round pick within Brady's offense.

"He's been back two days, I believe, and the first day, looked good and looked fast, looked fresh, which happens when you're not out there through the 18, 17 practices leading up to then, or 15, whatever it was," said McDermott. "Now it's, hey, how does he look through the weekend here? And then, what's the role, right? So, everyone has to have a role, and how big or small is it, and what does it look like?"

Add it all up, and it doesn't sound like Samuel is on the chopping block in spite of what some others have suggested.

Curtis Samuel (1) runs for touchdown
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) runs for touchdown, avoiding a tackle by Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders (41), during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

