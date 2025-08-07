Bills Central

Bills' A.J. Epenesa steals 'Hard Knocks' spotlight by snatching 11-foot reptile

Buffalo Bills' defensive end A.J. Epenesa earned respect and a new nickname after his impressive snake-wrangling on Hard Knocks.

Richie Whitt

Bills edge Joey Bosa punches the ball out of the hands of A.J. Epenesa during drills during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford.
Bills edge Joey Bosa punches the ball out of the hands of A.J. Epenesa during drills during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford.
Of all the highlights in the first Buffalo Bills' Hard Knocks episode, one stood out. Or should we say, slithered out.

A star was born in A.J. Epenesa ... and too a nickname. Said the guys on The Buffalo Pod: "I have a newfound respect for that guy. His new nickname has to be 'Snake' or maybe 'Python'." This is what happens when you spend your offseason in the Florida Everglades catching 11-foot python snakes with your bare hands.

“It’s funny, I stumbled into the lobby (of the dorm) last night as everyone was kind of watching it, and as soon as I walked in, that part aired,” Epenesa said Wednesday after training camp practice in Pittsford. “It was cool to kind of just see it as I came in, and then, you know, it’s kind of weird seeing yourself on TV.”

With 19 sacks over the last three seasons in Buffalo, Epenesa is making a name for himself as a pass-rusher. With the arrival of veteran Joey Bosa, he will be relegated to a backup role this season. But with his snake wrangling, he might be even more of a household name than ever.

“I just told myself they’re not venomous, they can’t kill me with just biting me,” Epenesa said of his hobby. “I was nervous going into it, but we got the first snake and there’s like six of us in our group and so once the dog would find it, we would surround it and kind of come up with a plan of attack.
Someone would have it by the tail and then you would blind it with your head beam. It sounds pretty crazy but honestly the snake didn’t really move that much when you’re reaching for them. The toughest part is when you grab it you just got to hang on.”

And Bills Mafia thought sacking Patrick Mahomes was a difficult task.

A.J. Epenesa
Nov 5, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) receives a throw a from quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) defends in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. / Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Published
