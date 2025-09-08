4 winners & 2 losers from Buffalo Bills unbelievable comeback win over Ravens
The Buffalo Bills pulled off a major comeback on Sunday Night Football. Trailing 40-25 in the fourth quarter, they miraculously scored three times in the final four minutes.
Their come-from-behind victory ended with Matt Prater hitting a field goal from 32 yards out, after Josh Allen and the offense moved the ball 66 yards in 1:26.
RELATED: Bills epic Highmark Stadium 'final chapter' hype video is table-smashing fuel
Of course, a win like this takes the entire team. That being the case, let's look back at who stood out as winners and losers for the Bills in Week 1.
Winner: Keon Coleman, WR
Keon Coleman was unable to come up with two separate two-point conversion attempts, but still had a night to remember. He entered this game ready to prove he can be the team's WR1, which is what he was in Week 1.
Coleman hauled in a team high eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. His most crucial play was a 25-yard reception with under one minute to play, which set up the game-winner from Matt Prater.
Loser: Christian Benford, CB
With the Bills trailing by eight in the third quarter, they needed their defense to step up and get their offense the ball back. That didn't happen as the Ravens moved the ball 68 yards on just three plays. That drive was capped off by a 29-yard touchdown from DeAndre Hopkins, who beat Christian Benford for the score.
Benford signed a four-year, $76 million extension this offseason with Buffalo after proving capable of being the team's No. 1 cornerback. With injuries all around him, he needed to step up, but that wasn't the case on this drive.
He redeemed himself with a huge tackle on third down with less than two minutes to remain, but the touchdown given up to Hopkins is a play he would surely want back.
Winner: Ed Oliver, DT
There weren't very many defenders who walked out of this one looking great, but Ed Oliver was one of the exceptions. The veteran defensive tackle held his own and recorded a sack in the first half of the game.
He kept it going in the second half, forcing a massive fumble late in the fourth quarter to give his offense another shot. The Bills scored a touchdown to cut the lead to two, but were unfortunately unable to convert on the two-point conversion. Still, they don't pull off this win without his key play.
Loser: Cole Bishop, S
Hardly anyone can stop Derrick Henry when he gets a full head of steam, with Cole Bishop serving as the latest example.
RELATED: Ravens' Derrick Henry runs over Bills for entire first half on Sunday Night Football
Bishop attempted to tackle Henry and was thrown to the ground with a massive stiff arm.
Bishop also stood out for attempting one of the deepest blitzes in recent memory, and it didn't go very well for the Bills. Bishop went after Lamar Jackson from nearly 13 yards away, leading to a massive play for Baltimore.
In addition to these gaffes, Bishop struggled with pass coverage. Buffalo will need more from him, and the rest of the secondary as well, going forward.
Winner: Josh Allen, QB
Josh Allen is the reigning MVP for a reason.
He reminded the NFL world of that reason on Sunday night when he threw for 394 yards with two touchdown passes. He added another 30 yards and two scores on the ground, leading the team to the massive comeback.
This game seemed to be well in hand for the Ravens, but Allen kept the offense moving and never gave up. That's the sole reason the Bills are 1-0 right now.
Winner: Matt Prater, K
Matt Prater said he didn't know most of his teammates, but the entire city of Buffalo knows his.
Prater was signed late in the week to replace an injured Tyler Bass and made history as the oldest player to ever suit up for the Bills. Despite being new to the team, he made his mark by connecting on all three field goal attempts as well as both extra point tries. Prater capped the game off by calmly drilling a 32-yard game-winner as time expired to give Buffalo the win.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —