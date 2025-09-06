Who brings home the bacon? Bills' Josh Allen or Hollywood wife Hailee Steinfeld?
It's been said that NBA legend Michael Jordan made more money in various endorsements than he did playing in the NBA. Back then, that may have been true, but in today’s sports world, elite athletes are signing deals that exceed $500 million.
The top-five highest-paid NFL players all make at least $55 million annually, with Dak Prescott sitting at the top, earning $60 million a year.
Where does Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen fall on this list?
He is currently tied with three other quarterbacks who make $55 million a year, but Allen has other revenue steams coming in.
Inside Allen's $70M Empire
While he may not be making the income that Jordan made during his career through endorsements, Allen is reportedly worth $70 million a year, which is a whopping $45 million more than his new wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, who comes in at $25 million, according to Celebritynetworth.com.
According to a recent article from The Sporting News, Allen is involved in several ventures outside of the NFL.
We have all seen the myriad of commercials featuring Allen over the last few years. Still, you might be surprised to learn that Allen is involved with 13 different endorsement deals, according to Business Insider. Among them, Nike, Gatorade, New Era, and, most recently, New Balance.
13 Endorsements — Josh Allen Isn’t Just Playing the Game
Allen ranks 10th in NFL history in terms of career earnings, according to The Sporting News article.
Given his future endorsement opportunities, who knows, maybe a movie deal or two through his Hollywood connections, Allen could put himself among some of the highest-earning athletes of all time, right up there with Jordan.
