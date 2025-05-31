Brandon Beane has yet to resolve Bills' 'biggest remaining offseason priority'
The Buffalo Bills had a stellar season, despite missing out on a Super Bowl berth by a mere three points. Their offense was elite, one of the best in the league, and that was due in part to James Cook's second consecutive 1,000-yard season and career-high 18 total touchdowns.
This is likely why NFL Media senior writer Kevin Patra believes Cook is the Bills' biggest remaining offseason priority.
He wrote, "The situation looming over the entire offseason is Cook's desire for a new contract and the team's reluctance, at least so far, to hand out a big money deal to a player who was on the field for less than half the offensive snaps last season."
Patra adds, "Buffalo might prefer a committee, but Cook brings a tackle-breaking, elusive element to the table." Patra seems to have some concern for what this might mean when training camp starts, saying, "What comes of it in training camp will be revealing for a player who seeks long-term security after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons."
It's understandable why some would see this situation as concerning, but a bigger concern is getting center Connor McGovern extended. Both Cook and McGovern are in the final year of their contracts, and everything starts up front for the Bills. Without the elite offensive line play the Bills have gotten from their line the last two years, Cook doesn't have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Keeping this line together for as long as possible is far more important than extending your running back.
Furthermore, Cook had only six rushing touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Bills, and it's unlikely he repeats his 2024 touchdown success.
Cook has zero leverage in this situation, and if he decides to hold out during training camp and into the season, it will do more damage to his desire to get a big-time contract. Holding out will give Ray Davis a huge opportunity to be the main back with the Bills, and he will have no problem being successful behind the Bills' stellar offensive line.
