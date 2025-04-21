Bills Central

Connor McGovern just became more expensive for Bills to extend

The market for centers increased after Philly's latest extension, and the Buffalo Bills' starter has likely taken notice

Colin Richey

Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls signals prior to the snap by Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls signals prior to the snap by Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' center Connor McGovern has quietly been one of the better interior offensive linemen in the NFL over the last two seasons.

Starting 17 games at left guard in 2023, followed by a seamless transition to center in 2024, McGovern is only under contract through 2025.

With one of Buffalo's top players set to hit the open market, it would benefit Brandon Beane if he got ahead on an extension, like he did for Khalil Shakir, Terrel Bernard, Greg Rousseau, and Christian Benford.

Following Philadelphia's latest extension, the center market just received a huge bump, with Cam Jurgens becoming the second-highest paid center in NFL history.

The contract for Jurgens places him behind only Creed Humphrey in AAV, and could be the beginning of a market reset for the anchors of the offensive line.

Other centers set to hit free agency in 2026 include Baltimore's Tyler Linderbaum and Denver's Luke Wattenberg, meaning McGovern's price tag may only increase if the Bills wait until next offseason.

Connor McGovern and Josh Allen
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and guard Connor McGovern (66) at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

