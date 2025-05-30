Buffalo Bills close to being tabbed NFL's most-complete team
There has been considerable discussion this offseason, as well as in years past, about how the Buffalo Bills' defense has failed to meet expectations, particularly in the playoffs.
Last year, they had the worst defensive ranking, in terms of yards, for the Bills since Sean McDermott took over in 2017.
The Bills struggled to put any significant or consistent pressure on the quarterback, and the secondary struggled as Rasul Douglas seemingly regressed from his solid 2023 season. Also, rookie safety Cole Bishop struggled throughout the season in a reserve role, though he is expected to assume the starting position this season.
Despite this, the Bills are returning over 80 percent of last year's roster, with only a few key, yet potentially impactful additions, such as Joey Bosa (assuming health), Michael Hoecht, while bringing back Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson.
With the new additions on both sides of the ball, according to NFL Media analyst Eric Edholm, the Bills have the fifth most complete team in the league. Those ranked ahead of the Bills were the Eagles, Ravens, Lions, and Chiefs.
Edholm writes, "Reigning MVP Josh Allen is coming off arguably his best season to date, and he remains in his prime at 29 years old. He's protected by a well-constructed offensive line that brings all five starters back. He also has a good group of tight ends (although Dalton Kincaid needs to do more) and a strong run game. The Bills would undoubtedly love it if one of their new receivers, such as Josh Palmer or Elijah Moore, steps up, but they also can count on continued development from Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman."
