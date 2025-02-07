Bills Central

Bills select National Champion linebacker that can 'take games over'

The Buffalo Bills could look to add a National Champion to their defense in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts against the Texas Longhorns
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts against the Texas Longhorns / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are in need of improving their defense at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft, and starting off the class with a real difference-maker would be a great start.

CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli conducted a recent mock draft with the first round, which slated Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker to go to the Bills with the No. 30 overall pick.

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts against the Texas Longhorns / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"The primary knock I've heard on Walker is people aren't sure what he is. It's a combination of his size, as well as the fact he had a limited role at Georgia due to the overwhelming number of players they had at his position. What can't be denied is his explosiveness, strength and fluidity. He has the ability to take games over," Fornelli writes.

Walker, 20, won a National Championship in his freshman year with the Bulldogs, where he only had five tackles in a limited role. However, he has grown throughout his time in Athens.

He had five sacks in 2023 with Georgia and 6.5 this past season, showing growth over time.

Perhaps the best part about Walker's game is that he has a ton of room left to grow, which is why he is considered to be a top pick.

Walker won't be expected to be thrown to the wolves right away for the Bills, especially with Matt Milano on the roster. However, Milano is on the wrong side of 30 and there's a good chance he isn't a part of Buffalo's long-term future. Getting a player who could replace him early in the draft could be the right move for the Bills in the future.

