Bills could make big signing to lead to first Super Bowl win in franchise history
The Buffalo Bills were one win away from taking the AFC title this past season, but the Kansas City Chiefs ended their storybook year for the fourth time in five years.
However, that doesn't mean 2025 will end the same way. In fact, ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz believes that the Bills will have a much different ending next year.
Schatz believes the Bills win the Super Bowl over the Detroit Lions.
"America gets the Super Bowl it wanted the previous season, as Josh Allen finally wins the AFC and Detroit has another strong (and healthier) season despite new coordinators on both sides of the ball," Schatz writes.
Schatz believes that Allen will also win his second straight MVP, which helps the Bills significantly toward their title run.
"There's nothing wrong with going with the best quarterback in the league, but who is that at this point? Mahomes will probably sail through another regular season at 90% peak efficiency, which leaves us with Allen, Jackson and Burrow. Since I'm picking the Bills to go to the Super Bowl, Allen would likely be coming off a great season, so let's predict a second straight trophy for him," Schatz writes.
But perhaps the main reason behind another successful Bills season is getting Allen a true No. 1 receiver, and Schatz projects that Buffalo will sign the best free agent at the position in Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins.
"Higgins signs with the Bills. I would like for this to happen because it makes my other predictions for 2025 much more likely to be correct -- and Bills fans deserve a championship team," Schatz writes.
Signing Higgins goes a long way. If it happens, the chances that the Bills have for winning the Super Bowl increase tremendously, so Buffalo should do whatever it takes to try and make it happen.