Buffalo Bills bring in two local stars to rookie minicamp for tryouts
The Buffalo Bills kicked off their first rookie minicamp practice on Friday, with several players already standing out.
As expected, Maxwell Hairston and Landon Jackson have been impressive with their athleticism (and Jackson's size as well). Players such as wide receiver Kaden Prather and tight end Jackson Hawes have also put together solid debuts.
What could get lost while watching all the draft picks is seeing how undrafted free agents and tryout players perform. This year, the Bills brought in 12 free agents after the draft and invited another 26 players to try out. Two of those players have ties to Western New York.
Sal Capaccio reports that Buffalo punter Ethan Duane is in attendance, as is Matt Jaworski from Fordham, who was a star at St. Francis High School.
While Duane played for the Bulls, he's actually from Melbourne, Australia. He started his collegiate career at Old Dominion before transferring to Buffalo for his final season. It will be tough for him to make the roster with Jake Camarda and Brad Robbins ahead of him.
Jaworski is also a longshot, especially with two UDFAs at the position ahead of him in Hayden Harris and Paris Shand. Still, it's a huge opportunity for two kids who were stars nearby.
