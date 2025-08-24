Bills cut 7 players ahead of 53-man roster deadline
The Buffalo Bills are making a significant cut as they try to shrink their roster down to 53 players ahead of the league's deadline.
The Bills announced that they have cut defensive back Zy Alexander, defensive end Nelson Ceaser, defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr., offensive lineman Rush Reimer, tight end Matt Sokol and running back Elijah Young. They have also waived/injured wide receiver Grant Dubose.
Out of the players cut, only two have played an NFL game in their careers. Dubose played three games last season with the Miami Dolphins and suffered a head injury against the Houston Texans, ending his 2024 campaign.
Dubose signed with the Bills last week, but a shoulder injury he suffered in practice last week held him out of the team's preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sokol also has eight NFL games under his belt — two with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, three with the New England Patriots in 2022 and 2023.
The Bills cut Sokol earlier this month, but re-signed him because they like what he brings to the organization, so his second release shouldn't come as much of a surprise. There is a chance Sokol could be asked back to re-join the practice squad.
"Appreciate everything Matt did. Really good person, player as well. Again, a reminder of the businesses here, the business side of things," said Bills head coach Sean McDermott earlier this month.
The Bills will continue to cut down their roster until no more than 53 players remain by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.
