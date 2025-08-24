Bills Central

Bills' QB choice vs. Buccaneers hints backup competition may already be decided

The Buffalo Bills went with the same quarterback for the entire preseason finale in Tampa

Ralph Ventre

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Not only did quarterback Shane Buechele start for the Buffalo Bills in their preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he went the whole way.

Buechele, who was listed as a fourth-stringer on the team's unofficial depth chart, was the lone Bills' QB to take a snap during Saturday night's exhibition with the coaches opting to keep Mitch Trubisky and Mike White on the sideline for the duration of the 23-19 win.

Trubisky started the August 9 preseason opener against the New York Giants with White getting the starting nod on August 17 against the Chicago Bears. All three quarterbacks took snaps during each of the first two exhibition contests.

RELATED: Bills welcome back $20+ million kicker after weeks-long injury scare

It was widely thought to be a head-to-head competition between Trubisky and White for Buffalo's QB2 role. As the incumbent, Trubisky entered as the presumed favorite and appeared to do enough to keep his job.

Trubisky averaged 7.4 yards per attempt, throwing 26 passes and completing 61.5 percent. White, who was sacked three times, completed 50.0 percent of 24 attempts for 6.9 yards per pass.

Mitch Trubisky at joint practice
Aug 15, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) passes the football during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday's preseason game. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The fact that the Bills did not give either of the two any reps in the August 23 summer finale can be interpreted as them having already decided the winner of the backup battle.

Although Buechele had multiple impressive moments and played effectively throughout Saturday's victory, he always seemed to be playing for a practice squad spot.

RELATED: Sean McDermott changes Bills' preseason protocol for 'reigning MVP' Josh Allen

Buechele, who has yet to take a regular season snap since joining the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2021, went 36-of-46 passing for 380 yards and one touchdown this summer. He spent the 2023 campaign on the Bills' practice squad before landing on season-ending Injured Reserve last summer.

Shane Buechele
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) reacts with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News