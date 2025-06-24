Buffalo Bills’ EDGE Greg Rousseau just misses out on top 25 under 25 list
This offseason, the Buffalo Bills rewarded some of their best defensive players for their hard work by agreeing to multi-year extensions. One of those players was defensive end Greg Rousseau.
The 30th overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft out of Miami, Rousseau signed a four-year extension worth $80 million. Now entering his fifth season in the league, Rousseau is coming off an impressive 2024 campaign that saw him record 53 tackles and eight sacks.
He now has 182 tackles and 25 sacks in four years, as well as six forced fumbles. Even with all that production, Rousseau was left off the list of the NFL’s top 25 players under 25 years of age.
CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin released his picks for that honor, with New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson coming in at No. 5 and Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase rounding things off at No. 1.
As far as EDGE rushers are concerned, Jared Verse of the Los Angeles Rams was ranked No. 20, Will Anderson Jr. of the Houston Texans was No. 18, and Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions was No. 8.
Rousseau was mentioned as a player considered for the list, but was edged out.
