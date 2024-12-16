Buffalo Bills facing major question amid Josh Allen hot streak
The Buffalo Bills are fresh off of their massive road victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 15. While beating the Lions was a huge statement from the Bills, they are facing some major questions.
Once again, superstar quarterback Josh Allen put together a dominant performance. He powered the team to an offensive outburst, scoring 48 points against Detroit and winning by a final score of 48-42.
Fans have been thoroughly enjoying watching one of the best offenses that Buffalo has ever had. Behind Allen's likely MVP season, they are scoring big nearly each and every week.
However, there is a big question that the Bills are facing amid Allen's insane hot streak.
Could Buffalo continue winning if Allen has a bad game? If that game were to come in the playoffs, do they have enough talent throughout the rest of the team to pick him up and get a win?
That was an important question posed by popular sports analyst Dan Patrick.
Of course, the hope would be that James Cook could step up and help carry the offensive load. The defense would also need to step up in a big way like they have shown themselves capable of doing in some games this year.
Unfortunately, the defensive questions are rising quickly. Over the last two games, the Bills have given up 44 and 42 points respectively. Giving up those point totals would result in losses if Allen wasn't playing at an unreal level.
At this point in time, there is no real answer to the question. But, the time might be coming that Buffalo will need to be ready to answer it.
Obviously, the hope would be that Allen just keeps things rolling. If he can continue playing at this level throughout the rest of the regular season and through the playoffs, the Bills will have a great chance at winning a championship.
This is an extremely important question. Hopefully, the rest of the team around Allen will be ready to shoulder the load if and when this situation arises.
