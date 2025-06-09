Buffalo Bills 'fickle' James Cook situation creates level of urgency
When the Buffalo Bills mandatory minicamp kicks off on Tuesday, the main question will be whether James Cook attends.
Cook made his desire for a new contract known, but the front office hasn’t been willing to negotiate a new deal. Cook avoided voluntary workouts, but the real concern would be if he skips the mandatory portion.
Respected NFL insider Albert Breer has been all over the Cook situation, and now says the running back needs to get back to the table. As Breer says, “money at the position is fickle,” and Cook must cash in while he can.
”As we detailed last week, the James Cook situation is pretty complicated—and whether he shows up for the Bills’ minicamp will be interesting. Regardless of whether he does or doesn’t, I’d hope Cook goes back to the table and something gets worked out. Money at that position is too fickle, and, as such, I think going into the season without a deal would be really risky for the 25-year-old.”
Buffalo’s stance on Cook is risky for them as well. They’re one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl but they’re asking Josh Allen to carry the offense without a No. 1 wide receiver.
Losing their top running back, who had 18 total touchdowns last season, could be asking too much. That’s why there needs to be more urgency to find a peaceful resolution.
