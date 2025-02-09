NFL Insider teases potential new contract for Bills MVP Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen still has four years left on his contract, but the team may want the league MVP to commit to the organization for even longer.
ESPN insider Dan Graziano believes that there could be discussions on a potential contract extension between the Bills and Allen this offseason.
"Newly minted MVP Josh Allen could be looking for a new contract soon, as he's scheduled to average about $32 million per season over the remaining years on his current deal and earned just $14.5 million in 2024. The problem is there are four years remaining on the deal, and teams don't generally like to do extensions that early," Graziano writes.
"Still, much like Mahomes has done with the Chiefs a couple of times since signing his massive extension in 2020, there are ways the Bills could adjust the deal to bring Allen more in line with the QB market. I wouldn't be surprised to hear news of a new Allen contract this offseason."
Allen, 28, won his first MVP award after throwing for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns against six interceptions while leading the Bills to another AFC East title.
In 2020, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension, so perhaps the Bills could look to sign a similar deal with Allen to ensure that he remains in Buffalo for the remainder of his football career.