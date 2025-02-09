Bills Central

NFL Insider teases potential new contract for Bills MVP Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills could sign Josh Allen to a contract extension this offseason even though he still has four years left on his current deal.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen still has four years left on his contract, but the team may want the league MVP to commit to the organization for even longer.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano believes that there could be discussions on a potential contract extension between the Bills and Allen this offseason.

Josh Allen on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Newly minted MVP Josh Allen could be looking for a new contract soon, as he's scheduled to average about $32 million per season over the remaining years on his current deal and earned just $14.5 million in 2024. The problem is there are four years remaining on the deal, and teams don't generally like to do extensions that early," Graziano writes.

"Still, much like Mahomes has done with the Chiefs a couple of times since signing his massive extension in 2020, there are ways the Bills could adjust the deal to bring Allen more in line with the QB market. I wouldn't be surprised to hear news of a new Allen contract this offseason."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen with teammates prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Allen, 28, won his first MVP award after throwing for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns against six interceptions while leading the Bills to another AFC East title.

In 2020, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension, so perhaps the Bills could look to sign a similar deal with Allen to ensure that he remains in Buffalo for the remainder of his football career.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field after the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field after the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

