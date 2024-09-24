Bills QB Josh Allen breaks down WR Keon Coleman's first career touchdown catch
The Buffalo Bills’ commanding Week 3 Monday Night Football win over the Jacksonville Jaguars is still permeating the Buffalo faithful’s collective mind, as quarterback Josh Allen and company put on a clinic in the dominant 47-10 to firmly entrench themselves among the league's elite through three games.
There were plenty of notable achievements coming out of the game, with rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman and rookie running back Ray Davis each getting their first career NFL touchdowns and starting safety Damar Hamlin notching his first career interception. It was Coleman's second-quarter touchdown that was perhaps the most impressive highlight of the three, as he created separation from Jacksonville defender Montaric Brown before catching a picture-perfect Allen pass in stride to waltz into the endzone.
Related: 5 stats you'll want to know from Bills' dominant 47-10 win over Jaguars
Allen broke down the play in his postgame media availability, describing it as a moment the 21-year-old will never forget.
“Just kind of a play-action, two-guy route," Allen said. "They were playing man-to-man and I’m just kind of reading wherever the safety goes, I’m throwing it to the other guy. He did a good job of getting on the hump and running and making a play. Happy for him getting his first one, got Ray-Ray Davis in the endzone, his first one. Those are special moments that you’ll always remember, so it’s good to see those guys get in.”
It's the first time that Allen and Coleman have connected for a score in live game action, but the two already have a strong chemistry, connecting for several highlight-reel caliber plays throughout the offseason.
What stands out in Allen's quote (aside from the intricacies of watching the safety go one way and throwing in a tight window to the receiver not being shadowed by the safety) is the last part where the quarterback praises both Coleman and Davis' first professional scores, showing just how much Allen is wanting them to succeed and the overall high level of chemistry in the locker room.
As long-tenured football fans know, having a poor culture within the locker room can break teams, while a team with high levels of chemistry can succeed thanks to their drive to play for one another and shared desire for the team's success as a whole as opposed to individual statistics and accolades.
This iteration of the Bills is truly Allen's team, and his leadership along with his desire to see his rookies succeed like they did on Monday night should set the tone for the rest of the season going forward on all sides of the ball.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —