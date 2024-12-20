Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen's Madden ratings just keep skyrocketing
Josh Allen has been playing at an unreal level throughout the 2024 NFL season for the Buffalo Bills. In recent weeks, he hasn't looked human with the kind of near perfection that he has been displaying.
Due to his leadership and elite performance, the Bills are a top-tier Super Bowl contender entering Week 16.
Of course, with strong play on the field comes accolades off of it. Allen has become a fan favorite player to use on the Madden 25 video game. His ratings just keep going up.
As shared by Madden NFL 25 on X, Allen saw his ratings take another bump up this week. He was given another attribute on his overall to 97, another to his throw on the run to 98, two to his throw under pressure rating at 93, and two to his awareness rating which is now at 95.
Allen is more than deserving of those ratings bumps. They may not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but they're a cool reward for excellent on-field performance.
As of right now, the Buffalo superstar is widely expected to win the NFL MVP award. Lamar Jackson si still alive in the competition, but it seems like Allen's race to lose.
He has played in 14 games, completing 64.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,395 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He has also racked up 484 yards and 11 more touchdowns on the ground.
Everything has come together this year for Allen. He has played the best season of his career, gotten engaged, is the MVP front-runner, and is one of the most popular athletes in sports.
All that's left is for him to lead the Bills to a championship to round out the season.
Hopefully, this is the team that can finally defeat the Buffalo playoff curse. They have had great teams in recent years, but have come up short when it matters the most.
