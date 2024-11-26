Where does Bills QB Josh Allen rank among NFL MVP contenders entering Week 13?
To no one’s surprise, Josh Allen not only has the Buffalo Bills in an auspicious position to take the top spot in the AFC through the first 12 weeks of the 2024 campaign, but he's considered a prime MVP candidate.
Bleacher Report recently released an article highlighting the NFL MVP odds of 10 players entering Week 13 (via DraftKings), with Allen currently having the best odds to win the NFL’s top award at +150. Following him are Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (+250) and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (+475).
B/R writer Jake Rill believes that the odds are justified, feeling as though the Buffalo field general will ultimately be the one to take the award home.
“Allen has had a bit of a tough stretch in recent weeks, having thrown all five of his interceptions over his past four games,” Rill wrote. “He has also thrown only one touchdown pass over the past two weeks. But it would be a big surprise if Allen doesn't start putting up bigger numbers again in the near future. Once that happens, his NFL MVP case will be even stronger.
“Although other quarterbacks and Barkley will keep the MVP conversation close, Allen remains a front-runner for a reason. And he'll get the job done over the next six weeks.”
Allen has thrown for 2,543 yards and 18 touchdowns to five interceptions in 11 games. He's also rushed for 316 yards and five touchdowns. He’s on pace to score 34 total touchdowns in the season.
His most significant 'MVP moment' thus far came in the Bills’ last game against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, securing the victory with a late 26-yard touchdown run to put Buffalo up by two scores.
Barkley and Jackson are making life difficult for Allen as they will give him a run for his money. That said, the general narrative seems to be favoring Allen at this juncture, and if he's able to keep Buffalo winning while posting solid statistics, he should have no problems winning his first MVP award.
