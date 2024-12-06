Buffalo Bills HC can join NFL history with win over Rams
The Buffalo Bills are set to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in a road matchup on Sunday afternoon. Sean McDermott and company will look to improve to 11-2 on the season with a win.
While the Bills are the better team by record and on paper, the Rams are not a team to take lightly. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles offense are capable of putting up big numbers.
Buffalo needs to stay focused and take care of business through a complete 60 minutes of football.
McDermott is actually chasing some history this week against the Rams as well.
With a win over Los Angeles, McDermott would become just the fifth coach in NFL history to have five straight 11-win seasons. The potential milestone was shared by BillsMuse on X.
That statistic shows just how good Buffalo has been in recent years. Unfortunately, they do not have a Super Bowl to show for it yet.
Back in 2020 at the start of this streak, they lost in the AFC Championship. In 2021, they lost in the Divisional Playoffs, in 2022 they lost in the Divisional Playoffs, and in 2023 they lost in the Divisional Playoffs as well.
Coming up short has grown frustrating for both the fans and the team. Josh Allen and company are looking to finally take the leap from the regular season success to having that same success in the playoffs. They certainly appear to have a chance to do just that.
All season long, the Bills have been dominant on both sides of the football. If they keep playing the way they have so far, they will have a legitimate chance of making a Super Bowl run.
As for McDermott, he has been the leader of the resurgence in Buffalo. He has coached the team since the 2017 season and has compiled an overall record of 83-43.
Hopefully, he will be able to join history this week with a win and move the Bills to 11-2.
