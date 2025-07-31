Buffalo Bills must find answer to ‘potential weakness’ during preseason
Heading into the 2025 season, the Buffalo Bills are once again one of the top contenders in the NFL.
With six consecutive playoff appearances and five-straight AFC East titles, it’s hard not to put them among the top of the list. That said, there’s one position that could prove to be a problem for them as they aim to finally win their first Super Bowl.
It’s no secret that wide receiver remains a concern for the Bills. They have plenty of options, but according to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, they have to figure out the pecking order to keep it from becoming a weakness.
“The Buffalo Bills are a legitimate Super Bowl contender with a talented and balanced roster. The Bills don’t have many weaknesses—on either side of the ball. But with that said, the Bills aren’t without potential weaknesses this year—including a wide receiver corps that isn’t exactly terrifying.” — Davenport, Bleacher Report
Davenport adds that Josh Allen has accomplished plenty without a No. 1 wideout, but adds that someone other than Khalil Shakir has to step up if they want to win it all.
The prime candidate for this is Keon Coleman, who enters his second season in the league. The Florida State product has been showing out during camp and could be the one to turn their receiving corps into a strength — if he can put it all together before the regular season.
