Buffalo Bills playoff win has Lamar Jackson seeking 'vengeance' in 2025
The Buffalo Bills were frustrated by their loss in the AFC Championship Game at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. They felt good about their chances of making it to the Super Bowl, especially after knocking off Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round.
Buffalo held on for a two-point win over Baltimore, in a game where Jackson had two turnovers. While focusing on the upcoming season, Jackson admitted he wasn't over the loss. He told reporters that he doesn't get over any loss, saying "I got losses from youth football that still haunt me."
Jackson isn't going to complain about the past, however, but is instead focusing on bouncing back. He believes his team will do that, adding they will be looking for "vengeance."
"We're going to bounce back," Jackson said after Tuesday's minicamp practice via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "And when we come back, I feel like we're going to have vengeance on our mind."
Baltimore won't have to wait long to go after that revenge since they head to Buffalo in Week 1 of the 2025 season. It will be a tough test for both teams, with emotions likely high following their playoff showdown.
