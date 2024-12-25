Buffalo Bills receive harsh Super Bowl take from notable analyst
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Buffalo Bills with the playoffs just a couple of weeks away. With Josh Allen leading the way, the Bills look like a potential Super Bowl contender.
Offensively, they have been elite. Allen has put up MVP-caliber numbers all season long. Right now, entering Week 17, he is still viewed by most as the front-runner to win the coveted award.
While the offense has been outstanding, there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about the defense.
Defensively, Buffalo simply does not have a lot of star power. They are capable of having good games, but they are also capable of giving up 40 points in any given outing. That has left some major questions about just how serious of a contender they truly are.
Even though the national media has questions about the team, "Bills Mafia" is fully confident and full of belief.
Chris Broussard, however, is not among those that believe in Buffalo. In a segment on "First Things First," he provided a very harsh take about the Bills' Super Bowl chances.
“I’ll be fairly stunned if they get to the Super Bowl. They’re at a severe talent deficit to a lot of the other contenders. I mean, Josh has to be Superman. And it's one thing to be Superman in the regular season. To do that four times in the playoffs? He's going to have to be Superman every week for them to win.”
Even though fans won't like this take from Broussard, and rightfully not, it's just extra material to motivate the team. Allen and the rest of the players thrive hearing themselves discounted.
Granted, there are some questions about whether or not Allen can play at an elite level game in and game out throughout an entire playoff run. That is much easier said than done.
He will need to elevate his game even more than it has already been. If there is one player who can do that, it would be Allen.
Matching up against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers will not be easy. That being said, Buffalo does have enough talent to do it.
Hopefully, the Bills will be able to shut up the critics like Broussard when the playoffs arrive. There would be nothing sweeter than proving all of the doubters wrong.
Too many times in recent years, Buffalo has looked like an elite contender just to fall apart in the playoffs. Perhaps this years team is ready to break the curse and finally win the franchise's elusive first Super Bowl win.
