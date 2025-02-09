Could Bills be interested in trading for $71 million All-Pro receiver?
Another day, another NFL star being made available on the trade market.
Not even a week after Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was said to be available on the trade market this offseason, fellow NFC West wideout Deebo Samuel Sr. is said to be mutually parting ways with the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Like Kupp, the fellow 2021 first-team All-Pro has been highly productive throughout his career but has been held back by injuries as of late.
From a calf strain and wrist injury to cracked ribs and being hospitalized for pneumonia-like symptoms, Samuel's ailments limited him to 806 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns despite playing 15 games in 2024.
Part of Samuel's injury issues are due to his style of play. He's a do-it-all player who lines up outside and in the backfield. He's taken 37 or more carries in each of the last four seasons, as well as nabbed 51 or more receptions each year in that span.
There's no denying that Samuel is still a productive player. In 2024, he recorded six games of 70+ yards from scrimmage.
When you combine his one missed tackle forced on the ground with his eight on receptions, he tied for eighth in the NFL among pass catchers with forced broken tackles (9) in 2024.
And although he could be slowing down a bit as he enters his age-29 season, he could be a strong fit with the Bills in a hybrid role.
Many were excited to see Curtis Samuel coming to Buffalo to potentially re-create the dual-threat success he had in a 1,000-yard scrimmage season with offensive coordinator Joe Brady while working together in Carolina. Things did not work out as they did in 2020 for the former Panthers wideout, as he finished 2024 with 267 yards from scrimmage and one score.
Maybe San Francisco's Samuel can be a solution to that problem. We'll have to wait and see if Brandon Beane feels the same way.