Buffalo Bills second-year player named top X-factor heading into 2025
In need of help at wide receiver, the Buffalo Bills selected Keon Coleman out of Florida State at No. 33 overall last season.
As a rookie, Coleman made an impression with 556 yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions. His average of 19.2 yards per catch was excellent, but he wasn’t consistent throughout the year.
Heading into 2025, the Bills need more from Coleman if their offense is going to take its next step. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Coleman as the team’s biggest X-factor.
”This year, the Bills need Coleman to emerge in a big way. Allen is the reigning MVP, but he needs a stronger supporting cast to carry Buffalo to a Super Bowl. A second-year leap from Coleman would help provide that and may be necessary for the Bills to be truly elite. While the team did add Josh Reynolds to the receiver room, it parted with Cooper and has Khalil Shakir dealing with a high-ankle sprain.” - Knox, Bleacher Report
Coleman had early issues with drops in training camp, but turned it around quickly. He’s since been one of their best performers and is arguably the team’s biggest winner from camp.
If Coleman continues to progress at this pace, it could do wonders for Josh Allen and the offense this year.
