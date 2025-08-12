How to watch Buffalo Bills on 'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 plus potential storylines
The Buffalo Bills return to HBO on Tuesday night for the season's second episode of the "Hard Knocks" documentary series.
With the Bills coming off their first preseason game, a 34-25 home loss to the New York Giants, it has the potential to be a highly-entertaining episode.
Access HBO Max live stream for 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills'
Then, there's the James Cook factor at play, too. Buffalo's starting running back stopped practicing last week as a way to protest his current contract status.
There's also the possibility that "Hard Knocks" gives the viewers access to the situation surrounding the roster move made by the Bills since the series premiere. Linebacker Baylon Spector, a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, suffered another calf injury, forcing the team to waive him with an injury settlement.
"Tough," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on the decision. "Here's a young man that is a really good person, really good player, and, you know, availability though, is key. And unfortunately, our numbers are down at linebacker overall right now."
HBO will air Episode 2 live on August 12 beginning at 9 p.m. ET with streaming available through HBO Max. The five-part series will continue on Tuesdays through September 2.
