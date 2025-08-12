Bills Central

How to watch Buffalo Bills on 'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 plus potential storylines

It's another Summer Tuesday, and the Buffalo Bills will be live on HBO, and streaming on HBO Max, for the second episode in a five-part docuseries.

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen heads out to the field with the NFL film crew from Hard Knocks following behind him during opening day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen heads out to the field with the NFL film crew from Hard Knocks following behind him during opening day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills return to HBO on Tuesday night for the season's second episode of the "Hard Knocks" documentary series.

With the Bills coming off their first preseason game, a 34-25 home loss to the New York Giants, it has the potential to be a highly-entertaining episode.

Then, there's the James Cook factor at play, too. Buffalo's starting running back stopped practicing last week as a way to protest his current contract status.

James Cook signs
Bills running back James Cook signs autographs for fans during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's also the possibility that "Hard Knocks" gives the viewers access to the situation surrounding the roster move made by the Bills since the series premiere. Linebacker Baylon Spector, a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, suffered another calf injury, forcing the team to waive him with an injury settlement.

"Tough," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on the decision. "Here's a young man that is a really good person, really good player, and, you know, availability though, is key. And unfortunately, our numbers are down at linebacker overall right now."

HBO will air Episode 2 live on August 12 beginning at 9 p.m. ET with streaming available through HBO Max. The five-part series will continue on Tuesdays through September 2.

Baylon Spector workout
Bonita Springs resident, Baylon Spector works out on the hill at Estero Community Park on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The park is one of the centerpieces of the community that features a rec center, a dog park and a host of other amenities. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

