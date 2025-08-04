4 fab Bills' training camp plays perfect for 'Hard Knocks' premiere
Since the series debuted in 2001, HBO's "Hard Knocks" has provided football fans with intimate and behind-the-scenes views of all that happens during NFL training camp.
This summer, the Buffalo Bills take center stage as the reigning five-time AFC East champions, led by reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, strive to make the next step.
In addition to learning about team dynamics and players' personalities, I hope the series producers will include footage highlighting a number of the top practice plays made thus far as well as the on-field reaction to those moments.
I know it's not a highlights show. I also realize that learning about what these gridiron heroes are like outside the lines will probably make for some of the series's most memorable moments. Still, there's incredible value in being able to see training camp highlights from an intimate perspective. In fact, the on-field reactions can reveal player dyanmics and team culture.
Through the first two weeks, almost everyone on the Bills' 90-man roster has taken turns creating highlights, and here are four plays I hope we learn more about when the first of five "Hard Knocks" episodes drops on Tuesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET.
Max Hairston's Day 1 defensive gem
The Bills' first-round draft pick made his first notable play at the summer's first practice, using the 4.29 speed he showed a few months earlier at the NFL Combine.
Wide receiver KJ Hamler appeared to be wide open in the end zone, waiting for Mitch Trubisky's pass to arrive. Then, seemingly coming out of nowhere, Hairston displayed elite closing speed and prevented what initially looked like a surefire touchdown catch.
While Hairston has since been sidelined with an LCL sprain, there is plenty to look forward to when the young cornerback eventually returns to action.
Matt Milano intercepts Josh Allen
A healthy Matt Milano may be just what the Bills' defense needs to improve moving forward.
The former All-Pro is fully healthy for the first time in two years, and he turned back the clock once the pads came on.
Showing his incredible instincts during a July 29 practice, the 31-year-old Milano telegraphed a Josh Allen pass and intercepted it with tight end Dalton Kincaid in the vicinity. It's the type of play that Bills' fans have become accustomed to watching Milano make over the years.
Undrafted rookie WR cashes in
With four wide receivers unavailable for the aforementioned July 29 practice, there was one notable rep where Allen had roster longshots Stephen Gosnell, Kristian Wilkerson and Deon Cain lined up as his wide receivers.
As it turned out, Gosnell made good use of his unexpected reps with Allen. The undrafted rookie beat veteran Tre'Davious White on a deep ball for a 50-yard touchdown catch.
The highlight and subsequent celebration seem perfect for "Hard Knocks."
Keon Coleman's 'Blue & Red' redemption
Unquestionably under the microscope this summer, Coleman has shown signs that he's ready to take the Year 2 leap after an underwhelming finish to his rookie campaign.
The 6-foot-4 Coleman, who has a reputation for being able to win at the point of the catch, dropped two passes early on during the annual Return of the Blue Red practice on August 1 at Highmark Stadium.
Unfazed by the mistakes, the 2024 second-round wide receiver proceeded to beat cornerback Christian Benford on a big play before pulling in two long balls in 11-on-11 team competition.
