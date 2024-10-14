Reigning All-Pro DB to make anticipated return in Bills’ Week 6 bout vs. Jets
The Buffalo BIlls’ defense is set to receive a major boost in their Week 6 Monday Night Football clash with the New York Jets, as nickel cornerback Taron Johnson is set to take to the field for the first time since the first quarter of the team’s Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The team has released its inactive lists ahead of the primetime bout, and Johnson is a notable omission.
A reigning second-team All-Pro and generally one of the NFL’s best at his position, Johnson picked up a forearm injury on just the seventh defensive snap of Buffalo’s Week 1 win. He left the contest and did not return, with the team floating the idea of placing him on injured reserve in the days following the ailment. Placing him on injured reserve would have made him ineligible to return through Week 5; initially optimistic regarding his timeline, the team decided against placing him on IR, though, in hindsight, the timeline would have been identical.
Regardless, Johnson’s return will be a major benefit to a Bills defense that has struggled with injuries thus far this year, especially on the second level. A veteran who took on a more defined leadership role this year amid turnover in the secondary, Johnson is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he tallied 98 tackles, eight pass deflections, and three forced fumbles; a tenacious quasi-linebacker who is effective in coverage as he is against the run, Johnson allows Buffalo’s defense to function as intended.
Johnson’s return will likely push Cam Lewis, who has largely filled his role in the slot in his absence, back into a depth role.
