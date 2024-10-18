Titans vs. Bills: 5 keys to victory in NFL Week 7
The Buffalo Bills are 4-2 to kick off the 2024 NFL season after a 23-20 road win against the New York Jets last Monday. That win kept them on top of the AFC East and gave them a little gap to the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo looks to keep that lead, or see it grow, on Sunday when it hosts the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM. Here are five keys to victory when the Bills return to Orchard Park for the first time in almost a month.
Turnovers, Tarts, and Tiramisu
No, this isn't about tasty treats... that is, unless you're a member of the Bills' defense taking the ball away from Tennessee. Entering Sunday, the Titans are 31st in the league (second highest) in giveaways, with two per game. They are also 29th in the league in takeaways with just .6 per game. Add those two numbers together, and you have a turnover margin of 1.4 per game, which is the 31st overall. Take the free possessions and profit!
3 and Out
The Titans are one of the worst teams in the NFL at converting on third down at just 29.31%; that is the league's third-worst conversion percentage. It could be a get-right game for the Bills, who are awful on third-and-long. Buffalo has faced 12 plays of third and 10 to 15 yards; it has allowed five first downs on such occasions. That 41.67% failure rate is the worst in the NFL. Now is as good a time as any to figure it out.
Down in Front
The Titans are one of the worst teams across the board when it comes to blocking, per ESPN's win rates. Tennessee is 30th in pass block win rate and 24th in run block win rate. Seattle, New England, and Houston are the only other teams to be outside the top 23 in both categories. Buffalo should have plenty of chances to get after Will Levis.
Stack the Box
Tennessee can not pass the ball. The team is setting the forward pass back to the 1940s. The Titans are 31st in passing yards per game at 135. They only pass the ball 28.4 times per game, that's 26th in the league. Their 5.5 yards per pass attempt is 29th. Going deeper into analytics, the Titans are 30th in passing DVOA at -21.1%. For perspective, the Browns and the Tua Tagovailoa-less Dolphins are the only teams worse in passing DVOA.
Health
It's been a while since we thought health was a net positive for Buffalo, but that could be the case on Sunday. Entering Friday, the Titans were missing nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, and running back Tyjae Spears, among others, from practice. A few names that could be impactful if they can't go on Sunday. As for the Bills, it was only DaQuan Jones who was listed out on Thursday for "rest." It would be a nice change for Buffalo to enter a game as the healthier team.
