Buffalo Bills' toughest test in 2025 will be hosting Super Bowl franchise
Following their fifth consecutive AFC East title, the Buffalo Bills fell just short of making it back to the Super Bowl. A three-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs left them on the outside looking in, and one player thinks they would have done a better job than the Chiefs.
Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins says the Bills let one get away from them, adding that they would have had "a better chance" of beating the Philadelphia Eagles. They get a chance to prove Dawkins right this season, with the Eagles set to visit Buffalo.
It won't be easy, with Pro Football Network's Kyle Soppe calling it their toughest game of the year. He does, however, say the Bills can set the tone with a win.
"Since the start of 2022, Philadelphia is a league-best 16-5 (76.2% win rate) against future playoff teams in the regular season. Buffalo’s season will be defined by how they perform in January, though this devoted fanbase could use a confidence-building win prior to the postseason."
Buffalo knows their championship window won't stay open forever. While beating the Eagles in the regular season won't lead to a title, it could be the confidence booster they need. That's why this game, as tough as it will be, should be seen as a huge opportunity.
