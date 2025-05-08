Why Bills should not entertain reunion with former fourth-round WR
After just one season, the Jacksonville Jaguars released former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis. Before everyone demands that general manager Brandon Beane bring him back to Buffalo, let's break down a few numbers first.
Gabe Davis has played 81 career games, including playoffs, in five seasons. In that time, he had 3,443 yards receiving on 205 receptions, and 35 touchdowns. On a per-game basis, his numbers don't look bad, but let’s look a bit further.
In those 81 games, Davis has recorded only eight games with 100 or more receiving yards. Those eight games account for 30 percent of his career total. He also had 10 touchdowns in that time, 29 percent of his scores, and 41 receptions, which equates to 20 percent. Nearly a third of his yards and touchdowns came in just eight of his games.
Davis is the epitome of inconsistency, and while he may be a great blocking receiver and team-first guy, both solid assets to have, he is a receiver first and foremost. Let's also not pretend he didn't have one of the best quarterbacks in the league to throw him the ball, and this is something Elijah Moore recently commented on, "I have run into some quarterback trouble. I can't throw the ball to myself."
The Bills' projected Top 5 WRs right now are Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer, Curtis Samuel, and Moore. The Bills typically keep only five receivers on their 53-man roster, so ask yourself, is Davis a better option than any of those five?
The most likely scenario is that Davis is battling Laviska Shenault for the sixth spot, and rather than have him occupy that, the team is better served having those practice reps go to the likes of Bills rookie, Kaden Prather.
