Buffalo Bills urged to trade superstar running back James Cook
The Buffalo Bills have one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL, but they don't seem eager to sign him to an extension. James Cook enters the final year of his rookie deal, and is eager to break the bank after an 18-touchdown campaign.
Buffalo, however, has had a history of allowing running backs to leave in free agency while using the NFL draft to replace the outgoing veterans.
RELATED: 4 NFL Draft targets to fill Bills' TE void left by free-agent departure
That's why Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie named Cook the one veteran Buffalo needs to trade. Xie pointed to general manager Brandon Beane's history as a reason to believe a move is possible, while pointing out the presence of Ray Davis might make such a move more feasible.
"Brandon Beane has traditionally leaned on the draft to restock at running back. Beane drafted Devin Singletary to replace LeSean McCoy, and then drafted James Cook to replace Singletary. Now, with Cook entering the last year of his rookie contract, the Bills could be poised to repeat that cycle again." — Xie, Pro Football Network
Davis is capable of breaking out in 2025, but trading Cook when the Bills are fighting for a Super Bowl berth seems counterproductive. Unless they were given a massive haul, it would make more sense to run it back with Cook and readdress the idea of an extension in the offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —