Identifying Buffalo Bills potential breakout star in 2025
The Buffalo Bills were a top-10 team in rushing last season, finishing ninth overall with 2,230 yards on the ground.
James Cook led the way with 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns. His performance has led to predictions of a massive contract extension — although the Bills don’t seem eager to break the bank.
That’s led to a belief the Bills need to think about life after Cook, but they might not have to look far for a potential replacement. Instead, they could rely on second-year running back Ray Davis.
A fourth-round pick out of Kentucky, Davis ran for 442 yards with three touchdowns. He added another three touchdowns and 189 yards on 17 receptions.
His first season was similar to Cook’s, who had 507 rushing yards and 180 receiving yards with three total touchdowns. He then broke out in his second campaign with 1,567 yards from scrimmage.
Davis might not have as much of a leap in numbers, but like Cook, his workload is likely to increase which should result in a much better season for the former Wildcat.
Whether they want to admit, it would also be a way for Buffalo to see if they need to change their stance on Cook’s extension
