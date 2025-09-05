Buffalo Bills' veteran WR named a fantasy option for Week 1 vs. Ravens
The Buffalo Bills season opener is Sunday night as they host the Baltimore Ravens in prime time.
Buffalo ended the Ravens' season last year, handing them a 27-25 loss in the Divisional Round. Baltimore will be out for a measure of revenge while the Bills aim to start the new year with a statement win.
Looking ahead to the big showdown, ESPN dropped a few nuggets to consider. One was a fantasy option to consider from Eric Moody. He believes veteran wideout Khalil Shakir could be in for a big night against a generous Baltimore secondary.
"Khalil Shakir had a career season in 2024, leading the Bills in targets, receptions and receiving yards. He also ranked inside the top eight in yards from the slot, which is notable since the Ravens' secondary allowed the sixth-most yards and ninth-most to slot receivers. Shakir should continue to serve as a safety valve for Allen." — Moody, ESPN
Shakir was the team's best receiver last year, but remains overlooked. There's a chance he could see fewer targets as the year goes along, but heading into this matchup, he's the one Josh Allen will trust above all else.
That's why it could be worth a roll of the dice for any receiver-needy teams out there.
