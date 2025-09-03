NFL MVP Josh Allen expects two offensive players to 'step up' for Bills this fall
Neither Buffalo Bills' player is anywhere near the top of fantasy football draft boards, but both are squarely on Josh Allen's radar heading into the 2025 season.
The Bills' star quarterback made a highly-anticipated appearance on the Fitz and Whit Podcast, sitting down for a comprehensive interview with retired Bills' QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and former NFL offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, and he highlighted two stock risers on the offensive side of the ball.
When Whitworth asked which players "you're really looking forward to seeing them maybe step up for you guys this season?," Allen focused on second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman and veteran tight end Dawson Knox.
"I think Keon Coleman has had a really good off season, a really good training camp, learning how to adjust to an NFL lifestyle. He's a hungry kid. He's big as heck, so excited for him," said Allen, the reigning NFL MVP.
The 22-year-old Coleman suffered a Week 9 wrist injury that sidelined him for four consecutive games, and his production never recovered after returning to the lineup. Prior to the injury, however, he showed big-play ability that creates excitement for the future, although there were some minor missteps concerning professionalism.
Capping his second-half slide, Coleman, a 2024 second-round selection, caught only three of eight receiving targets for 22 total yards over the course of his first three career playoff games.
RELATED: Bills' longest-tenured offensive player applauds 'fully-changed Keon' Coleman
Meanwhile, Knox has done some of his best work during the postseason since being drafted by the Bills at No. 96 overall in 2019. He caught at least one touchdown pass in four consecituve wildcard playoff games from 2020-23. The hard-running two-way tight end has six TD receptions and 21 first downs over 13 postseason appearances.
"Excited for Dawson Knox. Same thing, kind of battling injuries, but this off season has been really good for him. I got a lot of trust in him," said Allen.
Knox started training camp on the non-football injury list after tweaking his hamstring in July, but he has since seamlessly returned to action. The Ole Miss product caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the August 9 preseason opener.
The 28-year-old Knox played in 16 regular season games last year, but he was bothered by an ankle midway through. In 2023, in-season wrist surgery cost him five games.
RELATED: NFL Bold Prediction: Bills' TD receptions leader won't be from WR corps in 2025
He's honestly, I think might be other than Deion, he's been here six of my seven years. I got a lot of trust in him. He's a veteran. He knows what to do. He's been very productive for us over the last few years," said Allen.
Over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Knox made 15 touchdown receptions in 30 games. For his career, he has 23 career touchdowns and an 11.8 yards per catch average over 85 regular season games.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —