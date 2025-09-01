Who will be the Buffalo Bills leading receiver in 2025?
For the second year straight, the Buffalo Bills are entering the regular season without a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver.
After trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2024 season, the Bills decided to employ a committee approach, which led to plenty of success. Still, there were expectations they would add a game-changer to help reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.
That wasn't the case as general manager Brandon Beane opted not to acquire a high-profile receiver, instead focusing on role players such as Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore. Beane expects those players to contribute but also sees Keon Coleman developing into a complete weapon in his second season.
Coleman has looked vastly improved this season, but will it be enough to make him the No. 1 target for Allen?
Which wide receiver will be the Buffalo Bills top target?
As impressive as Coleman has been, it's tough to see him knocking Shakir down the pecking order.
A fifth-round pick out of Boise State in 2022, Shakir has improved in each of his first three seasons in the league. This past year, he led the team with 76 receptions for 821 yards.
While Palmer and Coleman will have significant roles, they have yet to build the same rapport with Allen that Shakir has earned. This trust, combined with Shakir's continually improving production, makes him the likely leader in targets for the Bills in 2025.
